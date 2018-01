Chamber Backs GSK In 3rd Circ. Flonase Rehearing Bid

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- Letting Louisiana bring claims that GlaxoSmithKline PLC blocked generic versions of its Flonase nasal spray, after the state was involved in a class settlement over the same allegations, would “deal a major blow” to such deals, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told the Third Circuit on Tuesday.



Throwing its weight behind GSK as the drugmaker pushes for an en banc or panel rehearing of the circuit’s December ruling that Louisiana could separately sue, the Chamber said in its amicus brief that if the panel decision stands,...

