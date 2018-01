Buyers Say Audi, VW Can’t Slip Gas Vehicle Emissions Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- Car buyers accusing Volkswagen, Audi and Bosch of lying about their gasoline cars' emissions responded to the automakers' bids to dismiss the suit, telling a California federal judge Tuesday that the case is supported by well-documented facts and expert opinion.



In December, Volkswagen AG, Audi AG and Robert Bosch LLC asked the court to toss allegations they conspired to sell vehicles with defeat devices that fooled emissions regulations, saying the putative class action was an unfounded attempt to piggyback off similar cases regarding diesel-fueled vehicles. The...

To view the full article, register now.