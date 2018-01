Mercedes-Benz Settles QR Code Patent Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 7:19 PM EST) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC has settled a patent infringement lawsuit brought by a Texas company over QR code technology after the automaker successfully moved the case to Georgia, according to court records filed Wednesday.



Coding Technologies LLC filed a notice of settlement and voluntary dismissal to end the action, which accused Mercedes of infringing a patent that covers the decoding technology used to access information via a QR code, which is similar to a barcode. The filing did not disclose the terms of the settlement.



The dismissal...

