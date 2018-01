US, EU Lawmakers Back Microsoft In Overseas Data Row

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- The fight over whether the federal government can access data stored abroad by Microsoft continued to heat up Thursday, with the U.S. Supreme Court fielding briefs from U.S. and European lawmakers, Facebook, Google and dozens of others that supported the tech giant's stance that U.S. law doesn't allow authorities to reach this data.



The closely-watched dispute, which the Supreme Court agreed to take up in October, centers on a Second Circuit decision that quashed a warrant issued under the Stored Communications Act that would have forced...

