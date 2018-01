Bock Hatch Looks To DQ Foley & Larder For Fla. Bar Violation

Law360, Miami (January 17, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- Bock Hatch Lewis & Oppenheim LLC urged a Florida federal court Wednesday to prohibit Foley & Lardner LLP from representing a chiropractic clinic in a malpractice suit alleging attorney David Oppenheim decamped with sensitive documents, arguing the representation agreement allows an entirely separate law firm to pay for Foley's services without being licensed in the state.



Bock Hatch said Foley's representation of Medical & Chiropractic Clinic Inc. in its suit against Oppenheim violates Florida Bar rules by allowing Illinois attorney Brian J. Wanca to pay all...

