Panama Attys Say Trump Hotel Co.'s RICO Claims 'Absurd'

Law360, Wilmington (January 17, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- The largest law firm in Panama hit Trump International Hotels Management LLC on Wednesday with a suit in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the company responded to arbitration action over a “mismanaged” Panamanian hotel by throwing a temper tantrum and improperly dragging the hotel’s counsel into the fight on “absurd” claims.



Morgan & Morgan P.A. is representing the owners of Hotel TOC Inc. in their arbitration action against Trump International, which manages the swanky Panama City hotel. The owners want to terminate their contract with Trump International...

