Kirkland Advises Wyndham On $2B Buy Of La Quinta

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 12:52 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP guided Wyndham Worldwide Corp. in its nearly $2 billion acquisition of La Quinta Holdings Inc.’s hotel franchise and management businesses in a deal announced Thursday that expands Wyndham Hotel Group’s portfolio to more than 9,000 hotels.



The La Quinta chain of 900 midscale hotels will expand Wyndam Hotel Group's portfolio to more than 9,000 hotels. New Jersey-based Wyndham Worldwide’s $1.95 billion cash acquisition, expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, will add La Quinta’s portfolio of approximately 900 managed and...

