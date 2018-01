Immigration Status Denied Honduran Fair Trial: NJ Justices

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 18, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- A Honduran man was denied a fair trial in New Jersey state court on sexual assault and related charges because a judge improperly allowed testimony that he had entered the country illegally and did not instruct the jury on eyewitness identification, the state Supreme Court said Thursday in tossing his convictions.



In a unanimous opinion, the state’s highest court ordered a new trial for Alexis Sanchez-Medina, saying that the “highly charged evidence” about his immigration status was irrelevant and could have prejudiced him in the eyes...

