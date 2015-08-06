4th Circ. Formally Tosses Redskins Trademark Ruling
Though it capped off years of high-profile litigation, the appeals court’s ruling was a formality. The high court’s June decision, in a separate case involving a rock band called The Slants, declared unconstitutional the Lanham Act’s ban on “disparaging” trademark registrations — the same provision used against the NFL team.
“In light of this determination, we vacate the district...
