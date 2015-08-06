4th Circ. Formally Tosses Redskins Trademark Ruling

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:36 PM EST) -- Seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court effectively decided the case, the Fourth Circuit on Thursday vacated an earlier decision that revoked the Washington Redskins’ trademark registrations.



Though it capped off years of high-profile litigation, the appeals court’s ruling was a formality. The high court’s June decision, in a separate case involving a rock band called The Slants, declared unconstitutional the Lanham Act’s ban on “disparaging” trademark registrations — the same provision used against the NFL team.



“In light of this determination, we vacate the district...

To view the full article, register now.