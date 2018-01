Calif. High Court Clarifies Construction Defect Suit Rules

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday issued a long-awaited decision clarifying when and how homeowners can sue builders over defects under the state’s Right to Repair Act, finding that homeowners can no longer bring common law claims without following prelitigation procedures.



The court was charged with deciding whether plaintiffs bringing common law claims against a home builder over construction defects must first comply with prelitigation protocols and cure procedures ensconced in the Right to Repair Act. Lower courts have been split in their interpretations of the...

To view the full article, register now.