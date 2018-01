Strip Club Can’t Enforce 'Sham' Arbitration Pacts: 4th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- A South Carolina strip club can’t force dancers who opted into a minimum wage and overtime collective action to arbitrate their claims, the Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying the club only tried to enforce "sham" arbitration agreements after coming up short in court.



In a published ruling, a three-judge panel upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks that arbitration agreements that Crazy Horse Saloon and Restaurant Inc. attempted to enforce against nine dancers at a South Carolina club who joined the wage action...

