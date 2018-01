KBR Investors Defend Suit Over UK Fraud Investigation

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:57 PM EST) -- A group of KBR Inc. investors hit back Thursday against its attempt to dismiss their proposed class action, saying the engineering and construction services company was wrong to suggest they hadn't laid out specific allegations or that they lacked sufficient evidence to support accusations of bribery and corruption.



The investors, who filed suit after an investigation by the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office came to light, said they had identified multiple actionable misstatements and omissions from KBR, which allegedly concealed its wrongdoing and artificially inflated its stock....

