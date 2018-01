Santa Monica Defends Rental Law In Airbnb, HomeAway Suit

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:11 PM EST) -- The city of Santa Monica on Thursday defended an ordinance that requires landlords renting rooms through websites such as HomeAway.com and Airbnb to first register and obtain a license, telling a California federal court that efforts to freeze the law would take away affordable access to a lucrative coastline.



The city urged the court to reject an injunction bid by the short-term rental sites, arguing that its efforts to preserve long-term, low-cost housing outweighed the companies’ pursuit for “illegal” profits.



Contrary to the companies’ assertions, the...

