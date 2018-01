Honduran Soccer Exec Gets 2.5 Years For Money Laundering

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A former soccer club executive and minister to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández on Friday was sentenced to nearly 2 1/2 years in prison after he copped to trying to launder drug money through a Florida real estate deal.



U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl in Manhattan handed down the sentence to Yankel Rosenthal Coello, a member of a powerful and wealthy family in Honduras and former head of Club Deportivo Marathon, the Honduran soccer club. Rosenthal was also fined $50,000.



Prosecutors say Rosenthal agreed to...

