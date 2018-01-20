Attorneys Preparing Clients For A Costly Shutdown

Law360, Washington (January 20, 2018, 12:26 AM EST) -- The federal government shutdown has attorneys worried, and they're preparing their clients for potential problems regarding contractors and labor regulations when the federal government shuts its doors Monday.



After Congress’ failure to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government Friday, the federal government will have to shutter most of its services. While headlines may be dominated by national parks and other closures, a federal shutdown affects employees and contractors most directly, attorneys said. Contractors for "non-excepted" services — basically wherever lives or the economy are...

