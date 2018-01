No Plea Talks For Cuomo Aide, Others Eyed In Albany Graft

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- Four New York men accused of a large-scale bribery and corruption scheme flowing from the state capital of Albany, including a noted confidante to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are going to trial without having had plea negotiations, a Manhattan federal judge was told Friday.



With opening statements before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni slated for Tuesday, counsel for defendants Joe Percoco, Peter G. Kelly Jr., Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi haven't discussed, much less arrived at, any deals, lawyers confirmed, despite the judge's prediction that the...

To view the full article, register now.