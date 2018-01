Brand Battles: Green Bay Packers Tackle 'Titletown' TM

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:35 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the Green Bay Packers grapple with a newspaper giant over the nickname "Titletown," Sonic Drive-In tries to stop a craft brewer's "Sonic" cocktail, and Iceland protects its name against an unauthorized vodka brand.



Titletown Tiff



Green Bay won't live up to its "Titletown" nickname this year, but don't tell that to the Packers.



The National Football League club, whose 1961 NFL Championship gave Green Bay the nickname, filed an opposition at the...

