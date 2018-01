$240M FCA Suit Ends With Dropping Of BofA, Wells Fargo

Law360, San Jose (January 19, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- A relator in a False Claims Act suit in Illinois federal court that accused four financial giants of scamming U.S. agencies out of some $240 million dismissed claims Friday against Bank of America and Wells Fargo — weeks after dropping JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup — all due to “exonerating evidence.”



The dismissals effectively end the suit for whistleblower Timothy Morgan, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs staff counsel, according to his attorney, Bruce Howard of Siprut PC.



“Because they came up with exonerating evidence, we made...

To view the full article, register now.