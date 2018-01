Caesars-Affiliated VICI Properties Launches $1B IPO

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- VICI Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust that owns Caesars Entertainment casinos, on Monday launched an estimated $1 billion initial public offering, adding to a swelling IPO pipeline three days after airport concessions operator Hudson Ltd. set terms on a $788 million IPO.



Las Vegas-based VICI told regulators that it plans to offer 50 million shares priced between $19 and $21 apiece, raising $1 billion at midpoint. VICI, which manages properties for Caesars Entertainment through an agreement with the gambling giant, said most proceeds will...

To view the full article, register now.