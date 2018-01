DOI Takes Land Into Trust For Tribe's Okla. Casino Plan

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on Friday put his signature on a plan to put just more than 100 acres of land into trust for the Shawnee Tribe, allowing the tribe, which lacks a reservation, to pursue a casino project in the Oklahoma panhandle.



Zinke gave his stamp of approval to the tribe’s application to take 102.98 acres of land into trust so the tribe can develop its 42,309-square-foot gambling operation. The federal government said even though the site in question is hundreds of...

