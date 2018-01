NSA Says Storage Crunch Led To AT&T Spying Data Deletion

Law360, Nashville (January 22, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- In a move to clear storage space, the National Security Agency inadvertently deleted surveillance-related information it was meant to hang on to as part of a putative class action filed by AT&T customers over records collected by the agency, the NSA told a California federal court Thursday.



In the agency's attempt to clear space on a backup system, some data that was meant to be preserved for the litigation was mistakenly deleted, an NSA official said in a declaration attached to a request to extend the...

To view the full article, register now.