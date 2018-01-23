Real Estate Rumors: Rockwood, Goldman, TotalBank

Law360, Minneapolis (January 23, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- Rockwood Capital has sold a Boynton Beach, Florida, Courtyard by Marriott hotel and retail property for $19.6 million, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. The company sold the property at 1401 and 1601 N. Congress Ave. to an entity linked to real estate investor Malcolm Berman, according to the report. The deal includes a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and space leased to KLA Schools of Boynton Beach, The Real Deal said.



A joint venture of Goldman Sachs and Magnolia Capital is buying an apartment tower in Oak...

To view the full article, register now.