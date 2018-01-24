Real Estate Rumors: Rockwood, New Wave Loans, Showtime

Law360, Minneapolis (January 24, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- Grup Peralada, a Spanish conglomerate, has picked up a hotel in Miami Beach from Rockwood Capital for $58.2 million, according to a report from The Real Deal on Wednesday. The deal is for the 163-room Hall South Beach hotel at 1500 Collins Ave., and is the most paid for a Miami Beach hotel since Hyatt Hotels bought the Confidante Hotel in 2016 for $229 million, The Real Deal said. Rockwood in 2013 bought what had been known as Haddon Hall as well as the adjacent Camden...
