Blank Rome Slams DQ Bid Amid Producers' Plane-Crash Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (January 23, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP and FisherBroyles LLP on Monday blasted claims that their representation of multiple entities being sued by producers of the Tom Cruise film “American Made” over a plane crash during production warranted the law firms' disqualification in a case against an aircraft maintenance company.



Earlier in January the producers sought to disqualify Blank Rome and FisherBroyles from defending S&S Aviation Co. Inc. in the Georgia federal case against the maintenance company, after the firms noted that they were also defending the company that owned...

To view the full article, register now.