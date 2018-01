Calif. Tribe Says Appeal Of Casino Ruling Must Be Tossed

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- The new tribal council for the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that a challenge to a lower court’s injunction that required clean tribal council elections and limited armed police near its casino but allowed that casino to reopen should be tossed, arguing the injunction has expired.



The new tribal council’s motion to dismiss the appeal of the injunction from a tribal faction, which is called the “distributees” in court documents and is represented by attorney Gary Montana, argued that there...

