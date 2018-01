Time For Legalized Sports Betting, NBA GC Tells Lawmakers

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 4:38 PM EST) -- NBA Assistant General Counsel Dan Spillane said “the time has come for a different approach” to sports betting, testifying before a New York State Senate committee hearing on Wednesday and expressing the league’s support for a legalized and regulated system of sports betting.



The testimony comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is currently in the process of deciding a case that could invalidate the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA, a federal law that prohibits most states from legalizing or authorizing sports betting. The...

