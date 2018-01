Rams Say Owner Doesn't Have To Be Deposed In Seat Suit

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Rams football team on Monday fired back in Missouri federal court at an attempt to depose owner Stan Kroenke in a suit over personal seat license agreements that was filed after the team announced it was relocating from St. Louis to LA, claiming he has no unique knowledge that warrants the request.



The Rams told the court that Kroenke does not meet the criteria for a deposition because he was not the team's owner when the personal seat licenses, or PSLs, were formulated...

To view the full article, register now.