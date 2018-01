Texas Panel Reverses Itself, Revives $43.5M Injury Suit

Law360, Houston (January 23, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- A split panel of Texas’ 14th Court of Appeals on Tuesday withdrew a July opinion nixing an injured construction superintendent’s $43.5 million jury award and sent it back to the trial court instead, saying more proceedings are warranted “in the interest of justice.”



The appeals court, in granting Tyler Lee’s September motion for rehearing in the case, determined in a 2-1 decision that rather than rendering judgment in favor of Berkel & Co. Contractors, it would instead remand the case back to the trial court because...

