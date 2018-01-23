Mass. State Senator Proposes Daily Fantasy Sports Tax

By Derek Major

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state senator introduced legislation Tuesday that would make the online games known as daily fantasy sports permanently legal and subject to a 15 percent tax.

Sen. Eileen Donoghue, D-Lowell, also wants to charge the state Gaming Commission with regulating the industry.

Daily fantasy sports are daily online contests in which players compete for cash prizes by picking real-life athletes from teams in a sport and scoring “fantasy” points. According to the statement, the bill comes after a special commission headed by Donoghue reported its...
