Pharma Can't Be Liable For Generics, GSK Tells 7th Circ.

Law360, Chicago (January 23, 2018, 8:16 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline LLC asked the Seventh Circuit to throw out a $3 million jury award in a lawsuit brought by the widow of an attorney who committed suicide while taking a generic version of the company’s antidepressant Paxil, arguing Monday it can’t be liable for a product it didn’t make.



In the opening brief in GSK’s appeal, the pharmaceutical company said an Illinois federal judge’s ruling that the company could be held responsible for injuries caused by the generic under Illinois law contradicts rulings from the Illinois...

