$155M Transfers OK'd On Appeal In Detroit Casino's Ch. 11

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal court on Tuesday approved prebankruptcy transfers of $155 million from downtown Detroit's Greektown Casino to two couples who had years earlier owned a large indirect stake, disregarding the protests of the bankruptcy trustee and saying a safe harbor applied to the transaction considered in context.



U.S. District Judge Paul Borman affirmed the 2015 opinion of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Walter Shapero that the transfers, about $95 million to one couple, the Papases, and about $60 million to another, the Gatzaroses, cannot be clawed back,...

