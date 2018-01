Fugitive Atty's Ex-Wife Admits Lying About Contact With Him

Law360, Boston (January 23, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- A Florida woman pled guilty in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday to lying to investigators about being in contact with her former husband, a disbarred Hunton & Williams LLP attorney, during the 20 years he ran from authorities.



Cecily Sturge, a 70-year-old resident of Delray Beach, Florida, admitted she made a false statement to the FBI in 2016 by telling agents she had not been in contact with her ex, Scott Wolas, since their 2001 divorce, even though she regularly spoke with him by phone.



Indictments filed...

