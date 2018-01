Grumpy Cat Gets Mad Over IP Coffee Case, Wins $710K

Law360, San Jose (January 24, 2018, 7:16 PM EST) -- A California jury awarded the company that owns the "Grumpy Cat" image $710,000 in damages in a copyright and trademark infringement case brought by the famously frowning feline’s owners against a beverage company marketing “Grumppuccinos” and other coffee products.



The eight-member jury found late Monday that Nick Sanford and his company Grenade Beverages infringed on Grumpy Cat Ltd.’s copyright and trademark by going beyond a licensing agreement that allowed the defendants to produce a line of Grumpy Cat-branded iced-coffee beverages. Grumpy Cat, founded by owners Tabatha...

To view the full article, register now.