Armored Truck Fraudster Denied Bid To Set Aside Verdict

Law360, Nashville (January 24, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge declined Tuesday to overturn a jury verdict convicting the CEO of a now-defunct military contractor of fraud for providing faulty armored trucks under federal contracts, saying the government had adequately proven its case.



There was sufficient evidence to support a finding of William R. Whyte’s intent to defraud the government, and — despite some legitimate concerns about a key informant failing to testify — Whyte had also failed to show that the government has refused to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence, U.S. District...

