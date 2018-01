Former City Atty Employee Sentenced For Embezzling $700K

Law360, San Francisco (January 24, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A former claims supervisor with the Glendale City Attorney’s Office was sentenced to 15 months in prison by a California federal judge Monday, after she admitted to embezzling more than $600,000 from her employer and making it look as though the money was paid to settle civil claims against the city.



In her role as claims and litigation support supervisor, Cassandra Alexander, 53, prepared settlement packets for personal injury or property damage claims against the city. In 2001, she began drafting fake settlement agreements and fabricating...

