Hernandez Brain Injury Suit Paused For Possible MDL Transfer

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 5:36 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday stayed a suit by the daughter of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez over the NFL’s alleged contribution to his traumatic brain injury while the court awaits a ruling that could combine the case with wider concussion litigation.



In an electronic order, U.S. District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. granted the NFL’s bid to stay the suit pending a ruling by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancee of Hernandez, is suing on behalf of...

