NJ Joins DACA Fight As ‘Dreamer’ Atty Gets Sworn In

Law360, San Jose (January 24, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- An Indian immigrant protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program from deportation was sworn into the New Jersey bar at a ceremony Wednesday, where state officials revealed that New Jersey is joining a court challenge to DACA’s planned end.



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal at a ceremony for Parthiv Patel, the first so-called Dreamer to be admitted to the state's bar. The event took place at the New Jersey State House.



"Dreamers like Parthiv are just as American...

