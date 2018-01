Guam Businesses' Suit Over H-2B Visa Denials Can Proceed

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Guam let stand Wednesday the majority of claims against the U.S. government in a proposed class action brought by businesses in the territory that say their temporary worker visa petitions were being denied at an unfairly high frequency, and also partially granted the employers’ request for an injunction.



Chief U.S. District Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ruled that the Guam-based businesses that sued in late 2016 had plausibly alleged claims of Administrative Procedure Act violations against the U.S. government for suddenly and without explanation...

To view the full article, register now.