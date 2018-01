Intel, AMD Chip Flaw Backlash Exposes New Liability Risks

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- The discovery late last year of the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities that make nearly every computer chip susceptible to hacking highlights the expanding risks for companies in an increasingly connected world, while at the same time reprising data security practices that could help to reduce exposure, experts say.



Consumer and shareholder lawsuits against Intel and Advanced Micro Devices began flowing in after a research team led by Google’s Project Zero discovered serious flaws in most computer processors, potentially impacting millions of personal computers, servers, cloud operating...

