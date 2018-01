Exxon Radiation Suit Belongs In State Court, 5th Circ. Told

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- A group of Louisianans who claim the operations of ExxonMobil Corp. and other energy companies produced radioactive material responsible for their injuries and property damage urged the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to rehear their bid to remand their lawsuit to state court.



The plaintiffs led by Warren Lester had asked the circuit court to send their claims back to the court where they were originally filed, but a split three-judge panel refused that bid earlier this month after finding their case became eligible for removal to...

To view the full article, register now.