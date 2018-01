Cuomo Atty Tells Jury Accused Ex-Aide Was NY Power Broker

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo's counsel told a Manhattan jury Wednesday that Joe Percoco, the governor's onetime “right-hand man” on trial for graft along with three businessmen, had unfettered access to the governor and power over policy, hiring and strategy for years prior to an indictment charging bribery and extortion.



The questions put to attorney Linda Lacewell — the current chief of staff and counselor to the governor, herself a trusted aide — appeared designed by prosecutors to suggest to jurors that Percoco would have been a go-to...

To view the full article, register now.