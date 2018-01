Philly Casino Developer Pays $40.1M For Second Pa. License

Law360, Philadelphia (January 24, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- The developers behind a forthcoming casino project in South Philadelphia won the rights to build a second satellite casino in Southwest Pennsylvania on Wednesday, bidding $40.1 million to land the second license issued since the state expanded gambling last year.



Stadium Casino LLC, a joint venture of Maryland’s The Cordish Companies and Parx Casino operator Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., outbid three other unnamed Pennsylvania casino operators. The company must situate the new facility in a 15-mile radius, centered in Derry Township in Westmoreland County, according...

