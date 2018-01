Mass. Says 9th Circ. Hyundai Ruling Backs Nixing Rifle Deal

Law360, San Francisco (January 24, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- The state of Massachusetts urged the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday to nix Remington Arms Co.’s class action settlement that would end allegations its guns have defective rifle trigger mechanisms, arguing that the Ninth Circuit’s recent decision to undo a $200 million Hyundai and Kia class action deal supports a reversal.



In a letter to the Eighth Circuit, Massachusetts Assistant Attorney General Gary Klein pointed to the Ninth Circuit’s Tuesday decision, which held that the district court is required to weigh variations in state law before certifying...

To view the full article, register now.