Head To Head: Uber-Waymo Attys Bring Grit And Wit To Trial

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 5:24 PM EST) -- A high-stakes jury trial revving up in San Francisco has set two tech giants — and two high-octane trial lawyers — on a collision course.



Waymo LLC, the self-driving-car unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., alleges that ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc. stole Waymo’s trade secrets. Taking the lead at trial for Waymo is Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP’s Charles K. Verhoeven, and for Uber, Susman Godfrey LLP’s Bill Carmody.



The trial is set for Feb. 5. It had initially been set for December, but...

