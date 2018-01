Medicis Falls Short In Bid To Escape Pay-For-Delay Suit

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday shot down acne-drug maker Medicis' attempt to escape allegations it participated in a pay-for-delay scheme to keep competing generics out of the market, saying a jury must decide numerous disputes of fact in the case.



A group of retailers including Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. has submitted sufficient evidence to suggest that Valeant Pharmaceutical subsidiary Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. engaged in exclusionary conduct by offering a generous settlement to generics maker Sandoz to end a patent suit...

To view the full article, register now.