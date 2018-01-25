Calif. Mayor Quits Broadband Panel, Decries Industry Tilt

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 6:42 PM EST) -- San Jose’s mayor resigned from a Federal Communications Commission advisory board Thursday, saying the body was too tilted toward industry, at the expense of local influence, to encourage broadband access.

Sam Liccardo, appointed to the board in April, said the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee spent months working on broadband access policies that he said ultimately only paid “lip service” to expanding broadband equitably. In a letter to FCC Chair Ajit Pai, Liccardo said the committee has taken no steps to meaningfully address the digital divide or...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular