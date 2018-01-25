Calif. Mayor Quits Broadband Panel, Decries Industry Tilt

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 6:42 PM EST) -- San Jose’s mayor resigned from a Federal Communications Commission advisory board Thursday, saying the body was too tilted toward industry, at the expense of local influence, to encourage broadband access.



Sam Liccardo, appointed to the board in April, said the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee spent months working on broadband access policies that he said ultimately only paid “lip service” to expanding broadband equitably. In a letter to FCC Chair Ajit Pai, Liccardo said the committee has taken no steps to meaningfully address the digital divide or...

