Girardi Can’t Shake Accounting Suit Over $120M Class Deals

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 5:02 PM EST) -- A California judge on Thursday said she will allow another round of amendments in a lawsuit against Girardi Keese seeking an accounting of about $120 million in settlement funds from a pair of deals in an oil contamination case against Shell Oil and a Dole Food unit.



Plaintiff Richard Fair and around 1,500 others were represented by Girardi Keese in litigation over oil contamination on land a Dole Food Co. subsidiary bought from Shell Oil Co. He claims that the firm failed to provide sufficient information...

