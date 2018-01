Verdict For Hartman Simons In $10M Legal Mal Coverage Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal jury on Thursday refused to let Twin City Fire Insurance Co. claw back $10 million it paid to settle a legal malpractice claim against Hartman Simons & Wood LLP, finding there was no evidence the law firm lied in its insurance application.



The case had gone to the Atlanta jury on Thursday after just over two days of trial, and the jurors returned a verdict for the 28-attorney, Atlanta-based, commercial real estate-focused law firm the same day. Twin City had alleged that the...

To view the full article, register now.