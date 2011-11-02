Jury Clears Ford In Faulty Focus Suspension Class Action

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:23 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Thursday cleared Ford Motor Co. of all four claims in a class action alleging that a rear suspension defect in certain Focus vehicles could cause premature tire wear.

After an 11-day trial, the jury ruled in Ford’s favor on the claims for breach of implied warranty, breach of express warranty, violation of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act and violation of the state’s Unfair Competition Law.

"Ford is pleased with the result and appreciates the jury’s careful attention to the evidence," the...
Case Information

Case Title

Daniel et al v. Ford Motor Company


Case Number

2:11-cv-02890

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

William B. Shubb

Date Filed

November 2, 2011

