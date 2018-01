Nixon Peabody Gets A Shot At Ducking DQ In Insurance Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- Nixon Peabody LLP isn’t automatically disqualified from representing a state self-insurance fund in bids seeking reimbursement for workers' compensation claims, according to a California appeals court finding Friday that hiring a lawyer from the other side didn’t necessarily doom the firm’s work.



Nixon Peabody in February had hired a lawyer from Michelman & Robinson LLP who represented some of the health care companies being sued by Nixon’s client, the California Self-Insurers Security Fund, according to filings in the case.



Orange County Superior Court Judge William D....

